Early this morning at approximately 3:33 AM the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of the intersection of 4th Street and Mill Street in reference to a report of an intoxicated female jumping out of a moving vehicle and walking northbound on Mill Street.

Officers were able to locate the female subject on Mill Street, who was identified as 29-year-old, Brittany Wells.

Upon investigation, it was determined Wells was intoxicated and found to be a danger to herself.

Wells was then booked into the Dubois County Security Center on public intoxication charges.