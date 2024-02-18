Latest News

Early this morning at approximately 3:33 AM the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of the intersection of 4th Street and Mill Street in reference to a report of an intoxicated female jumping out of a moving vehicle and walking northbound on Mill Street.

Officers were able to locate the female subject on Mill Street, who was identified as 29-year-old, Brittany Wells.

Upon investigation, it was determined Wells was intoxicated and found to be a danger to herself.

Wells was then booked into the Dubois County Security Center on public intoxication charges.

On By Celia Neukam

