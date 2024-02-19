Robert Owen “Bob” Wells, 75, of Marengo, Indiana passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 surrounded by his loving family at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

He was born on July 28, 1948 in Paoli, Indiana to the late Edgar and Elsie Jane (Atterbury) Wells.

Bob married Sandra Combs on April 15, 1967. He graduated from Paoli High School with a perfect attendance record for 12 years. Bob worked for General Electric for 37 years before retiring in February of 2006. He loved to spend time with his family, especially with his grandsons. Bob loved to hunt artifacts and spend time in the woods hunting mushrooms and ginseng. Bob also loved to follow IU Basketball, Paoli High School Basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar L. and Elsie Jane Wells, his son, Ryan David Wells, his sisters, Patricia Sanders, Margaret Gabbard, and his brother Edgar C. (Cleon) Wells.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Wells, their daughter, Susan Wells, their grandchildren, Jesse Wells and Owen Wells, his siblings, Amy Beth Lowe, Jerry Wells, John Wells, Becky England, Nancy Murphy, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved pup, Maggie.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Concord Cemetery located on Valeene Road near Paoli, Indiana with Pastor Doug Phillips to officiate.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 20, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana and again on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 10:30 A.M until 12:30 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home before the Graveside at 1:00 P.M.

Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana is honored to serve the family of Bob Wells.