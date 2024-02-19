Karen S. Hess, age 62, of Ferdinand, passed away, Friday, February 16, 2024, at her home.

She was born January 28, 1962 in Huntingburg to Jerome and Clara Mae (Dall) Hackman. She was a graduate of Southridge High School and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She had worked at Kimball for 38 years and currently for Jasper Industrial Supply. Karen enjoyed playing cards, traveling and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kevin Hackman

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Chuck) McAllister of Huntingburg, Tyler (Bree) Gehlhausen of Ferdinand; a sister, Donna (Alan) Merter of Huntingburg; grandchildren, Noah, Damien, Leyton, Kori, plus one on the way.

A funeral mass for Karen Hess will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. E.S.T. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with Fr. Biju Thomas officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. E.S.T at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A parish rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com