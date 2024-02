18 WJTS TV will be airing the Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebration events.

The events being aired will be the St. Patrick’s Littles Pageant, the Miss Shamrock Queen Pageant, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The St. Patrick’s Littles and Miss Shamrock Pageants will be airing on Sunday, March 10th at 1 PM and Thursday, March 14th at 8 PM.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parde will be aired on Thursday, March 21st, at 8 PM, and on Sunday, March 24th at 1 PM.

All times are Eastern Standard Time.