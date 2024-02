Held on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, at Prides Creek Park Lake in Petersburg, the Petersburg Polar Plunge had 127 people take the plunge and raised a preliminary total of $79,163.

The Petersburg Polar Plunge was part of the Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunges being held from February 2nd through March 2nd, and all proceeds directly support training and competition opportunities for the nearly 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state.