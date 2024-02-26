In anticipation of the approaching tornado and severe weather season, the week of March 10-16, 2024, has been designated as Severe Weather Preparedness Week across the State of Indiana. The aim is to emphasize the importance of raising public awareness about the necessary actions to take in the event of tornadoes and other severe weather occurrences.

In collaboration with the National Weather Service, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Indiana State Police, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, has been chosen for the Statewide Tornado Exercise, scheduled to commence at approximately 10:15 a.m. (EDT). Dubois County will actively participate in this exercise, including the testing of sirens throughout the county.

Should there be an actual severe weather threat on March 12, 2024, the exercise will be rescheduled for March 13, 2024, with no evening exercise planned.

Participation in this annual exercise is crucial for enhancing tornado preparedness and raising awareness of severe storm safety measures. Individuals are encouraged to consider acquiring a NOAA weather radio to receive immediate alerts. Dubois County Emergency Management Agency offers programming assistance for Midland NOAA weather radios (Model #WR-120) for Dubois County residents.

For further details, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency. The collective goal is to minimize the potential loss of life and injuries resulting from tornadoes and severe storms this season.