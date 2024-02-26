Dove Recovery House for Women, a leading nonprofit dedicated to aiding women in recovery from substance use disorder, proudly announces the appointment of Chris Mills as its new board president. In her capacity, Chris will provide strategic leadership and oversight to guide Dove House in fulfilling its mission of empowering women to achieve sobriety, self-sufficiency, and wellness.

Bringing with her over three decades of experience spanning manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and consumer products, Chris Mills possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise. As Partner & Chief Operating Officer at ML Talent Strategies, she is esteemed for her innovative leadership style, strategic acumen, and commitment to driving positive change.

The 2024 Dove Recovery House for Women Board of Directors, comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, stands ready to collaborate under Chris Mills’ leadership:

Chris Mills, President, ML Talent Strategies

Katy Cummings, Immediate Past President, Parks Foundation of Hendricks County

Denisa Lambert, Vice President, TRIMEDX

Janet Sweet, Treasurer, Goelzer Investment Management

Jim Patton, Secretary, Blanchard

Hon. Charles F. Miller, Marion County Superior Court

Laura Crafton-Doughty, Marketing Consultant

Matthew Browning, Indiana Hospital Association

Nick Kile, Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Samantha Dewester, Beam, Longest & Neff

Jennifer Verkamp, Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center

Dove Recovery House looks forward to Chris Mills’ leadership as it continues its mission of supporting women on their journey to recovery.