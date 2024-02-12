Jasper Community Arts has announced they will be holding an event called “My Funny Valentine”; a night of stand-up comedy featuring comedians Amy Barnes and Pat Hazell.

This comedy act will take place at the Astra Theatre on Saturday, February 17th, at 7:30 PM.

“My Funny Valentine” promises to be an unforgettable night filled with side-splitting humor and heartfelt

moments, perfect for couples, friends, and anyone looking to share some laughs this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Amy Barnes, known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, has been captivating audiences with her comedic talents for years. With her unique perspective on everyday life and relationships, Barnes is sure to leave the audience in stitches.

Joining her is the incomparable Pat Hazell, whose clever observations and quick wit have made him a favorite on the comedy circuit. Hazell’s ability to find humor in the ordinary and turn it into comedy gold is a testament to his talent as a comedian. Showtime declared Pat Hazell one of the five funniest people in America and his 30 years of experience as a writer, producer, and director have made him a go-to guy for new American theater. Pat is one of the original writers for NBC’s Seinfeld, a veteran of The Tonight Show, a critically acclaimed playwright, and a contributing commentator to National Public Radio.

Tickets for “My Funny Valentine” are available now and can be purchased online at Jasper Community Arts

website jasperarts.org/tickets.