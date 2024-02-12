Betty J. Leinenbach, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family and her health care providers, who became her friends, on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana, on February 12, 1935, to Pearl and Genevevia (Muensterman) Crow. She married Robert U. Leinenbach on September 21, 1985, in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.

Betty was a homemaker and worked as a housekeeper for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed playing cards and computer games, doing word search puzzles, and watching the birds. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished greatly. Betty never knew a stranger, had a great sense of humor, and always liked to joke and have a good time.

Surviving are four children, Laura Blessinger, Jasper, IN, Frank Blessinger, Jasper, IN, Mark (Joyce) Blessinger, Newburgh, IN, and Anita Lemond, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Erica (Matt) Fleck, Lucas (Mallory) Blessinger, Tyler (Celeste) Schmitt, and Evan Lemond, and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one daughter, Norma Blessinger, one son, Chris Blessinger, and one brother, Joseph Crow.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel. A private family graveside service will then be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

