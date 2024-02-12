The Ireland Historical Society will host a program this Sunday, February 18th at 1:30 PM. The program will be held in the basement at 5173 West Walnut Street in Ireland.

The program will feature Ms. Shannon Bauer, Principal of Ireland Elementary as speaker and she will discuss and update on the happenings at our local school and tell the public about upcoming events. They will also show a 12-minute video taken when the school was opened in 1991!

Food and Drink will be provided at the event. For more information on the event contact Angie Rudolph, Secretary of the Ireland Historical Society by phone at 812-630-1241 or email at angie.rudolph@gmail.com