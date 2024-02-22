Cedar Crest Intermediate in Southeast Dubois County, Indiana is inviting the public to experience the 2024 solar eclipse at their school for their “2024 Eclipse at the Crest” event.

This event will take place on the day of the eclipse, April 8th, 2024 from 11:30 AM, until the end of the Solar Eclipse at Cedar Crest Intermediate, located at 4770 South State Road 162, in Huntingburg.

During the event, you can view the 2024 solar eclipse from the school’s prime location, indulge in a variety of delicious food and snacks available on-site, and browse through a selection of eclipse-themed souvenirs.

There will be a vehicle entry fee of $20 per vehicle and $250 per school bus. The vehicle entry fee includes two pairs of high-quality SAFE eclipse glasses to ensure you can observe the eclipse without harming your eyes. Additional glasses can be purchased for just $5 each.



Restrooms will be available for use at the venue.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/eclipse-at-the-crest-tickets-742372715777?aff=oddtdtcreator. Tickets can also be purchased at sedubois.k12.in.us.