The “Hearty Hearts” Rehab Club is an organization formed specifically for all former and current Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Angina Heart Therapy patients and their families. The meetings are held 3 times a year and are conducted by the nurses and exercise physiologists of the Cardiac Rehab at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Cardiac Rehab is an outpatient, heart-monitored exercise program for patients who have had a recent heart attack, angina, coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve replacement surgery, balloon angioplasty, or stent placement.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Medical Arts Building Conference Center, located at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

The guest speaker for the March meeting will be Pat Evans, a motivational speaker and former patient advocate at Memorial Hospital. Her presentation is titled, “The Bridge From Here-Living your Life with Purpose.” She will examine the road that now lies ahead, and discuss what it means to choose the what, trust the how, and know the why.

For more information about the “Hearty Hearts” Cardiac Rehab Club, call the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center at 812-996-0554 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 0554.