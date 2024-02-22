Original first-renderings released August 2023 by Hafer Designs. NOT FINAL.

The Jasper Redevelopment Authority held council on Wednesday evening, with the Jasper City Council following suit only minutes later. These two meetings, although separate, both had one major-ticket-item to check off the agendas: The Jasper City Pool

Back in August of 2023, the City of Jasper released their plans to “renovate” the current city pool, releasing preliminary renderings of what the structure would look like and other amenities it would include. The initial costs of the project at that time was estimated to be around $8.5 Million, but after receiving many local bids in the coming months, that cost was settled at $10.2 Million dollars. That cost covers any contingencies that may occur during construction, and ultimately, the bid was awarded to Taber Owens Construction for a total of $9,258,500.

The Redevelopment Authority approved the use of the Habig Center as a collateral property, allowing the City to finance this Pool project through a municipal pool bond. This bond has a lifespan of 13-years, with a current interest rate of 3.413 precent. After being approved by the Jasper Redevelopment Authority, it was voted on and approved by the Jasper City Council.

The Jasper Redevelopment Authority was established to bring advancements to the area, and was the main entity that created the new home of the Jasper Public Library: The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Construction is expected through 2024, and the City hopes that the pool will be completed in time for Memorial Weekend of 2025.

Also on the City Council Agenda for February:

Kenny Hochgesang, Jasper Fire Chief, gave a brief summary of the Volunteer Fire Department’s previous year. In 2023, the department had 452 total emergency calls, 22 of which were carbon monoxide calls, and 229 calls were medical-related. The department is looking forward to adding multiple LUCAS Machines to their life-saving equipment line-up.

Kate Schwenk, from the Heart of Jasper, and Nancy Eckerle, from the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, each gave separate presentations highlighting their organizations successes, how said organizations work closely with the City on a daily-basis, and what they are looking forward to accomplishing in 2024.

Jenny Mathies from IN Region 15 discussed the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. The City of Jasper is partnering with Dubois County to provide grant funding for two specific programs: the Special Homeowner Rebabilitation Program, and Head Start, operated by Tri-Cap.

The City approved the selection of the Holy Family and Dewey Street projects to receive funding from the Community Crossing’s Grant.

And the transfer of $100,000.00 from the Riverboat Fund into the Dubois County Community Foundation Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition (ROJAC) Project Endowment was approved.

The Jasper City Council meets every third Wednesday of the month, at 5:30PM EST at the Jasper City Hall.