A cultural awareness workshop has been announced for Wednesday, March 20 for cultural competency training led by Purdue Extension. This Cultural Awareness Workshop is tailored to the community–serving professionals, helping you expand skills and empathy in working with a diverse clientele. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m. In this engaging, interactive workshop, participants draw on their own experiences to:

• Identify ways in which culture shapes beliefs, practices, and values

• Explore personal and cultural values, biases, prejudices, and views

• Identify similarities and differences among cultures

• Recognize one’s own culture(s), including organizational culture



March 20 | 7:30 a.m. EST breakfast, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST workshop

Cost: $40

At the Benedictine Hospitality Center at Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand. Guests must enter through the front entrance of the Monastery.

Advance registration is required. You must register by March 14 to attend. Register online at www.thedome.org/cultural-awareness-workshop. For more information, call 812-367-1411, Ext. 2842.