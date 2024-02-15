Darlene V. Hinton, age 73, of Huntingburg, passed away, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at her home in Huntingburg.

She was born May 11, 1950, in St. Meinrad to Otto G. and Adeline Marie (Miller) Fischer. She had worked for Masterbrand for 46 years and worked at Ron’s Place and the V.F.W. as a cook on the side. She made others feel welcome with her kindness and big heart. Darlene was happiest helping others. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Hinton who died in 1978; and a sister-in-law, Darla Fischer.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Hinton of Huntingburg; granddaughter and caregiver, Kelsey Hinton of Huntingburg; sisters, Stella (John) Bennett of Santa Claus, JoRean (Erwin) Wagner of Ferdinand; brother, Otto H. Fischer, Jr. of Tell City; and a great-granddaughter, Karilyn Kress.

Services for Darlene Hinton be held on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held at St. Meinrad Cemetery on Tuesday, February 27th at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com