Roger G. Mathies, age 61, of Oakland City, passed away, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1962, to Johnny Ray and Bonnie (Mathies) Sullivan. He had worked as an automotive mechanic. Roger was a NASCAR fanatic; watching Westerns and his favorite show, “Dirty Mary and Crazy Larry”. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister.

He is survived by his children, Johnny (Stephanie) Mathies of Huntingburg, Ashely Rauscher of Rockport, Hannah Mathies of Winslow; brothers, Rick, Wayne, and Robert Mathias, Robbie and Derek Piercy; sister, Kristy Lawrence; grandchildren, Gabriel, Samuel, Stephen, Jaxon, Izzabella, Kaleb, Killian, Desmond and Luna.

Graveside services for Roger G. Mathies be held on Monday, February 26th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery with Wayne Mathies officiating. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com