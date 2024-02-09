On April 8, 2024, much of Indiana will experience a total solar eclipse with the path of totality spanning southern and central Indiana, including Dubois County. This event is expected to draw as many as 250,000 to 1,000,000 out-of-state visitors throughout the state and our local area.
To help Hoosiers stay safe during this time, Dubois County Emergency Management is giving these tips on how to prepare for the event:
- Expect possible extreme traffic congestion and a considerable increase in travel time.
- Expect an increase in accidents and health and safety hazards with response agencies possibly taking considerably longer to respond.
- Expect considerable demand at gas stations and local stores. Consider doing your shopping and filling your gas tank for your vehicle ahead of time.
- If possible, do not schedule appointments for the day of the eclipse; for example, hair appointments, doctor, dentist, etc.
- Have the proper eye protection to view the eclipse. All glasses must meet a very specific worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2. To verify your glasses are safe to use, visit eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.