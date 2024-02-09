On April 8, 2024, much of Indiana will experience a total solar eclipse with the path of totality spanning southern and central Indiana, including Dubois County. This event is expected to draw as many as 250,000 to 1,000,000 out-of-state visitors throughout the state and our local area.

To help Hoosiers stay safe during this time, Dubois County Emergency Management is giving these tips on how to prepare for the event: