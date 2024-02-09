With several high-profile sporting events happening this month, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reminds sporting fans everywhere not to let others drive drunk.

This year’s Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 11th. As fans plan their watch parties, they’re encouraged to make a plan beforehand for how they’ll get home safely.

After celebrating the Super Bowl, Indianapolis will become a destination for basketball fans. The NBA All-Star Weekend takes place from Friday, February 16th through Sunday, February 18th. As fans make plans to attend events surrounding the games, they are encouraged to celebrate responsibly.

Beyond fatalities, drunk driving carries a range of consequences, including the possibility of causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause serious injuries or even death to you, someone you love, or a stranger. To help set up your team, your friends, your family, and other party-goers, for a night of success, find tips from the NHTSA by clicking here.

There are many options to help impaired drivers get home safely, including designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare service. Sober Ride Indiana is offering $10 off Uber and Lyft rides, with up to 1,000 redemptions available each day. These ride credits are only available between the hours of 5 PM and 3 AM on Super Bowl Sunday, February 11th, and NBA All-Star Weekend, February 16th through 18th.

To redeem a $10 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the chosen ride service. Tips are not included in the discount, and users are responsible for charges exceeding $10. Possession of the code does not guarantee the availability of the credit.