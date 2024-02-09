Mary Ann LaRoche, age 74, of Huntingburg, passed away, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at her home in Huntingburg.

She was born October 15, 1949, in Dale to Charles and Louise (Hoffman) Begle. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Old Jack. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Cathy) LaRoche of Huntingburg, Jerry LaRoche of Evansville, Christy Merkley of Huntingburg; siblings, Richard (Elaine) Begle of Dale, Jeannie (Larry) Moore of Huntingburg, Sharon Wehr of Jasper, Judy Hovis of Ferdinand, Charlene (Rich) Leistner of Huntingburg; 5 grandchildren, Anthany, Kelby, Keegan, Lily, Asher; and one great-grandchild, Zachary.

A visitation for Mary LaRoche will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com