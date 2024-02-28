Jasper Community Arts has announced its annual “Youth Art” Exhibit, showcasing the artwork of students from throughout Dubois County will be featured at the ThyenClark Cultural Center from March 7th through 30th for Youth Art Month. March is Youth Art Month in Indiana and nationally.

This year’s exhibit will be showcasing artwork by area High School and Middle School students simultaneously in two galleries. Participating in the display are Jasper High School, Southridge High School, Forest Park High School, and Northeast Dubois High School. The second gallery will feature local Middle Schools which are: Cedar Crest Intermediate, Northeast Dubois Intermediate, Jasper Middle School, Holy Trinity Middle School, Southridge Middle School, Forest Park Jr. High, and Christian Hearts Academy.

The First Thursday Reception open to the public will take place on Thursday, March 7th from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070.