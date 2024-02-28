The Crawford County Solid Waste District announced on Facebook that their Marengo Recycling and trash-drop site would close the week of March 11th and remain closed through part of April. The post stated this closure was partly due to much-needed construction updates to the Marengo site.

The site at English will be open on Wednesdays while the Marengo location is closed.

Crawford County residents can also use the Leavenworth site during this closure.

The English site hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM. The Leavenworth site hours are Thursday 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM.

If you have any questions you can contact Tina Bowman at 812-338-2728.