Yesterday, on February 27, 2024, at 5:24 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a concerning report. Someone had entered a home in the 500 block of East Poplar Street in Fort Branch without permission. The caller, a neighbor, couldn’t recognize the person and didn’t see them leave the house.

In response, several officers rushed to the scene. They entered the home and quickly found 29-year-old Sebastian Denton from Evansville inside. Deputy Quinten Might led the investigation, leading to Denton’s arrest for burglary. Denton was taken to the Gibson County Jail and charged.

Currently, Denton remains in custody without bond. Sgt. Loren Barchett, Deputy Michael Owens, and Haubstadt Officer Bryan Munnier assisted Deputy Might in the investigation.