The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association (IVFA) has acknowledged Assistant Fire Chief Michael A. Kirk from the Loogootee Fire Department, alongside 78 other fire service members, for their remarkable 50 years of dedicated service.

Mike’s journey in firefighting commenced in 1967 when he enlisted with the Martin County Emergency Unit. Transitioning to the Loogootee Volunteer Fire Department in 1976, he assumed various pivotal roles including Lieutenant, Captain, Secretary, Treasurer, and ultimately Assistant Chief, a position he has held since 2003.

With an unwavering commitment spanning 57 years, Mike Kirk’s steadfast dedication to the fire service and his community has left an indelible mark. The Loogootee Fire Department expresses profound gratitude to Michael A. Kirk, recognizing his selflessness and tireless service in safeguarding the community.