Last night, at 10:46 PM, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Newton and Twenty-Eighth, involving a gray 2004 Hyundai Accent. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jason Gentry from Eckerty, was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence.

Gentry was transported to the Dubois County Security Center, Following further investigation, it was discovered that Gentry was also in possession of a controlled substance while at the Dubois County Security Center. Gentry was booked on charges of OWI (Operating While Intoxicated), a Class C misdemeanor, and trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony.

On By Joey Rehl

