A Jasper man was arrested on OWI charges after a traffic stop.

Early this morning at approximately 2:20 AM a Jasper Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Avenger at the intersection of Newton and 16th streets.

Upon investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old, Yuniet Corria Hernandez, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Corria Hernandez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and OWI endangerment.