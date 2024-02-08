Spring Mill State Park will host an Abraham Lincoln show and a Civil War re-enactment at its Pioneer Village on Feb. 17 and 18.

All events happen on both days. The village will be open to guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 12:45 p.m., Danny Russel will perform “Abraham Lincoln, A Hoosier Hero” in the grist mill. His one-man show focuses on Lincoln’s years in Indiana when he lost his mother and sister, taught himself to read, and learned lessons that would shape the rest of his life. Russel’s performance is thanks to a grant from Lawrence County Tourism.

At 1:50 p.m. guests wanting to watch a re-enacted tactical battle for the village will be directed to viewing areas for the 2 p.m. program. Before and after the event, guests will be welcome to tour the village and visit with the re-enactors.

Park admission is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 for out-of-state residents.

For more information on this and other upcoming park events, contact Coletta Prewitt, at 812-849-3534 or springmillstatepark@dnr.IN.gov.

Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmill) is at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, 47446.