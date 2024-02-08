Charles “Butch” Jones, age 74, of Holland, passed away on February 5, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born on December 28, 1949, in Harlan County, Kentucky. Butch was a nature lover, witty, and was known for his sense of humor. He loved his family, his friends, and his animals. As an Army veteran, Butch served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart in 1968. He then went on to serve in the Navy for 4 years. After leaving the military, Butch worked out of the Laborers Union for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewanna (Shumate) Mattice; father, Charlie Jones; stepfather, Ralph Mattice; and two sisters, Judy Oberhausen and Donna Lane.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky (Miller) Jones; brother, Jimmy (Donna) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Butch’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com