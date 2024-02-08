Larry E. “Sandwich” Bouillon, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Larry was born in Bristow, Indiana, on February 23, 1949, to Ellsworth Bouillon and Edith (Hartwick) Merkley. He married Brenda Carrington on October 1, 2004 in Jasper.

He served in the army during the Vietnam war.

Larry worked at Jasper Lumber for 32 years.

Larry was a member of the Eagles in Huntingburg, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #61, Knights of Columbus in Jasper, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, cooking, and socializing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Brenda Bouillon, Jasper, one son; Darrin Bouillon, Jasper, one step-daughter; Deann Achbach, Jasper, two step-sons; Don (Robin) Carrington, Waterloo, Illinois, Wally (Cindi) Carrington, Momence, Illinois, three sisters; Pat Wininger, Linda (Tom) Furman, and Diane (Mike) Seger, one grandson; Dallas Bouillon, Birdseye, IN, and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Gary “Soup” Bouillon.

A Celebration of Life for Larry E. “Sandwich” Bouillon will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the K of C in Jasper. A burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

