Just a handful of tickets remain for the solar eclipse train ride happening on April 8th from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the total solar eclipse aboard the Spirit of Jasper excursion train. Departing from the Jasper Train Depot at 2:00 pm, passengers will journey into totality while enjoying snacks and refreshments. Step off the train at a remote location to witness the eclipse before returning to Jasper by 4:30 pm.

Each passenger will receive solar glasses and branded gear upon boarding. Tickets are $70 each, and with less than 20 left, act fast before they’re gone. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=223473

Join them for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper, IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.