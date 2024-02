**UPDATED 10:15 AM EST: SPENCER CO. AUTHORITIES NOW SAY THAT A VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE WHEN ANOTHER VEHICLE, WHO WAS TRAVELING WITH THE CORRECT FLOW OF TRAFFIC, TRIED TO PASS A TRACTOR-TRAILER OR SEMI AND BOTH VEHICLES COLLIDED. THE ORIGINAL STORY CAN BE FOUND BELOW.**

AUTHORITIES ARE NOW REPORTING THIS TO BE A DOUBLE FATALITY! PLEASE EXERCISE CAUTION IF IN THE AREA! THE ORIGINAL POST IS BELOW:

A SERIOUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SPENCER COUNTY EARLIER THIS MORNING HAS CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF 231 JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 162 AND THE HERITAGE HILLS HIGH SCHOOL!

WE WILL HAVE MORE INFORMATION WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE TO US. IT COULD TAKE A FEW HOURS TO CLEAR THE SCENE SO AVOID THE AREA IF POSSIBLE AND FIND AN ALTERNATIVE ROUTE!!!