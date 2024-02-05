The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, February 10, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered through the library’s main floor or through the north side doors of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

Since it’s February, the Friends are having their annual sale on Romance books. Fill a paper bag to the brim for $2.00 or a plastic bag for $1.00. Most romance books are located in a back corner of the basement, but other romance authors are scattered about in various locations. All areas are marked with a red or pink paper heart. A Friend will be able to help with the location of Romance books. There may even be some special Valentine’s giveaways at this sale.

February is also Black History Month. A table of children’s, teen’s, and adult books, both fiction and nonfiction covering many aspects of Black History can be found at this sale. Our table of Young Adult books has had some additions. Some of the titles and authors include Junie B Jones, Goosebumps, DC Comic Heroes, Star Wars, and Lego books, and books authored by Meg Cabot, Eleanor Estes, and Margaret Haddix. The table is a treasure trove of books for young and old alike. Teachers of this grade level might be interested in looking through the selections.

A large collection of DVDs and VHS tapes plus a long table of like-new board games has been donated by the Stoffel family. All of these items can entertain a family on some long winter nights. The children’s area has been refurbished with newly donated items. Be sure to explore underneath the tables for other selections.

The jigsaw puzzle table is overflowing with new additions at a variety of reasonable prices. There’s also a card table with vintage puzzles priced at $.50 or 3 for $1.00. Be sure to pick up a packet of hot chocolate mix if puzzles are purchased.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; and $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. Books on the Collectible tables are priced based on their value. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books and puzzles are always welcomed. A bin is located at the back of the library near the basement door. The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. We would also appreciate not including moldy, dusty, or stained books in your donations. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables each month.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page. Consider becoming a Friend for just $10 per year. This membership allows for early access to sales. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and the sale. Monies from sales go towards library programming and materials.