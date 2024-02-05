Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, for President’s Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Monday, February 19, 2024, will be collected on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Please place trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.