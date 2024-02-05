Latest News

The Indiana Department of Agriculture Announces They Are Holding an Indiana Pavilion at the 2024 Sweets and Snacks Expo The City of Jasper Announces Office Closures for President’s Day Friends of Ferdinand Library is Hosting a Book Sale This Saturday Rotary Club of Dubois County Announces 2024 Community Grant Cycle Jasper Band Parents’ Annual Auction & Dinner Fundraiser to be Held March 2nd

Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, for President’s Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Monday, February 19, 2024, will be collected on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Please place trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post