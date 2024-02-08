Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for I-64 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, February 15, crews will begin lane restrictions on I-64 in Vanderburgh County. These lane restrictions will occur in both the east and westbound passing lanes. Driving lanes will be open during this project. This project will allow crews to all new signs in the median of I-64. This installation will include new foundations, trusses, and signs.

Work will occur between U.S. 41 and mile marker 35. Work is expected to last through the end of May, depending on the weather.

On By Jared Atkins

