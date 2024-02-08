The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joseph Smith age 63, Odon, IN was apprehended in Fredonia, Kentucky by the Kentucky State Police.

Mr. Smith had a court appearance in Caldwell County, Kentucky where extradition back to Indiana was granted. He was transported back to the Daviess County Security Center, where he will face two counts of Escape from home detention along with a Petition to Revoke Dealing in a Schedule 2 controlled substance, a Level 2 Felony.

Joseph Smith was discovered to have fled home detention by removing his monitoring device on January 8, 2024. On the same date, Jodi Skaggs was discovered deceased in Smith’s apartment.

The investigation into Skagg’s death is still ongoing at this time.