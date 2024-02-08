Latest News

Names Released in Double Fatality Accident in Spencer County The City of Jasper Announces Redevelopment Authority Public Meeting Daviess County Home Detention Escapee Captured in Kentucky Investigation by Indiana State Police Ends With Arrest of All Three Warrick County Commissioners Vincennes University Residential Opportunity Scholarship Program Renewed for the 2024-25 Academic Year

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joseph Smith age 63, Odon, IN was apprehended in Fredonia, Kentucky by the Kentucky State Police.

Mr. Smith had a court appearance in Caldwell County, Kentucky where extradition back to Indiana was granted. He was transported back to the Daviess County Security Center, where he will face two counts of Escape from home detention along with a Petition to Revoke Dealing in a Schedule 2 controlled substance, a Level 2 Felony.

Joseph Smith was discovered to have fled home detention by removing his monitoring device on January 8, 2024. On the same date, Jodi Skaggs was discovered deceased in Smith’s apartment.

The investigation into Skagg’s death is still ongoing at this time.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post