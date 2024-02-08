The Warrick County Animal Control investigation into misappropriated funds by Indiana State Police has resulted in the arrest of all three Warrick County Commissioners.

After the arrest of Danielle Barnes on December 13, 2023, Indiana State Police Detectives Werne and Stinson received information that Warrick County Commissioner Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor, and Robert Johnson had no knowledge of Barnes’ non-profit organization, Warrick Animal Guardian (WAG), or any documents concerning WAG. Barnes was operating Warrick Animal Guardian (WAG) while employed as a supervisor at Warrick County Animal Control.

During the investigation, detectives revealed on January 9, 2023, a donation of a mobile trailer to Warrick County Animal Control from WAG was accepted by the commissioners. On February 1, 2024, Warrick County Commissioners released a timeline of events during a public news conference, which stated between December 1-4, 2023, the commissioners received limited documentation from the health department regarding Barnes’ conduct. Detectives later learned the commissioners had allegedly been investigating Barnes for months.

During the summer of 2023, the Warrick County Health Department had closed a swimming pool and several restaurants that failed health inspections. Warrick County Commissioners allegedly instructed the health department to open the pool and restaurants. The owners of the pool and restaurants were allegedly friends and business associates of the commissioners. The health department ignored their orders. The health department supervisor was later terminated by the commissioners for allegedly not opening the restaurants, pool, and cooperating with Indiana State Police during the investigation pertaining to the misappropriated funds at the Warrick County Animal Shelter.

After reviewing the information gathered by Indiana State Police, Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst filed criminal charges on Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor, and Robert Johnson. Arrest warrants were issued this morning. All three Warrick County Commissioners were arrested at 12:30 this afternoon after they turned themselves in at the Warrick County Jail. They were released after posting bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Terry Phillippe, 54, Boonville, IN

Perjury, Level 6 Felony Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony False Informing, Class A Misdemeanor

Dan Saylor, 59, Newburgh, IN

Robert Johnson, Jr, 62, Tennyson, IN

Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony False Informing, Class A Misdemeanor

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Investigating Officers: Detective Sergeant Brock Werne, Detective Patrick Stinson, and Detective Toni Walden, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.