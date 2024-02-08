The highly sought-after Vincennes University Residential Opportunity Scholarship program has been renewed. The VU administration has approved the renewal of residential opportunity scholarships for students for the 2024-25 academic year, removing financial barriers for students and families.

Residential opportunity scholarships offer $1,500 per year, which translates to $750 per semester, to incoming and returning students on the Vincennes Campus.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must submit a housing application before the May 1st, 2024 deadline. The scholarship exclusively covers accommodation within VU residence halls. Apartments are not included in this scholarship program.

For University Housing information, visit vinu.edu/web/housing-and-residential-life