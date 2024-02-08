JPD is alerting the public of an ongoing scam that has been circulating recently and has garnered local victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Victims are reporting having problems with their computers. To alleviate the problems they are to follow a link provided or call a number. If victims follow the instructions, this allows the scammer access to their computer allowing all information contained within it to be compromised or stolen.

Victims are then told that their bank accounts have been compromised and they are ordered to remove all funds so they can be transferred to a new safe account. After funds are removed, they are ordered to either wire the funds or send it via cryptocurrency to the scammer’s accounts. After this is completed, the funds are typically not recoverable.

JPD asks that if someone has received this scam to not follow the instructions given. Please reach out to a local computer service for help. These scammers are very good at what they do and may have all the information about the victims, which makes it appear legitimate.

This is just one of the many scams circulating. For questions or help please reach out to JPD before transferring money to someone you have never met.