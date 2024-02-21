Attention all aspiring hunters! An Indiana Hunter Education Course is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, April 5th and 6th, at the Shoals School Cafeteria.

The Friday session will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the Saturday session will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. It’s important to note that individuals born after December 31, 1986, must obtain certification in Hunter Education before they can purchase a hunting license.

For those interested in participating or seeking further details, Kendrick Fuhrman or Tony Mann can be reached at 812-837-9536. Additionally, online registration is available at www.indianahuntereducation.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the necessary knowledge and certification for a fulfilling hunting experience!