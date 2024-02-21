Latest News

The Martin County Historical Society is celebrating a generous boost to its annual operations and maintenance budget. The organization recently received its yearly distribution from the Martin County Historical Society Fund, a dedicated fund managed by the Martin County Community Foundation.

This year’s allocation amounts to $16,774, providing crucial support for the Historical Society’s ongoing activities. Established in 2009 by Jim & Jane Marshall, Margaret Wilcher, Beth Lett, and Wanda Harding, the endowment fund has grown steadily thanks to numerous generous contributions from the community.

The grant will enable the Historical Society to continue preserving and sharing the rich history of Martin County, ensuring that its cultural heritage remains accessible to present and future generations.

For more information about the Martin County Historical Society and its initiatives, visit martincountyhistory.com

