On Saturday, April 13 from 8:30 AM to 12PM you can help the Crawford Co. Solid Waste District and the Patoka Lake Watershed with a Volunteer clean-up.

Start by meeting at the Community Park across from the Crawford County High School in Marengo for some breakfast refreshments before choosing your work site.

After the clean-up is done meet back at the park for a free lunch and door prizes.

For more information or to register please call 812-338-2728.