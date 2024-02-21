In honor of National FFA Week, the seven Indiana FFA State Officers, and dozens of FFA members, met in the Statehouse to receive a proclamation and resolution declaring February 17th through 24th Indiana FFA Week.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation to name this week National FFA Week in recognition of all the work the Indiana FFA Organization, agriculture educators, and FFA advisors do to cultivate the next generation of agriculturists for the state.

During the week, chapters across the state and nation will host a variety of events to educate, advocate, and celebrate the agricultural industry. From a school animal experience to a farmer’s breakfast, these activities pay homage to the dedication and commitment of today’s agriculturalists. Throughout the week, the Indiana FFA State Officers will travel the state to participate in activities alongside local FFA chapters and their communities.

The Indiana FFA Association also received a Senate Concurrent Resolution highlighting the impact of the FFA Organization, which is preparing more than 14,000 members in 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties for the over 250 unique careers in the food, fiber, and natural resource sectors. The resolution was led by Sen. Jean Leising, Senate District 42, and Rep. Michael Aylesworth, House District 11.

Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about agricultural education and the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders.

The first National FFA Week was held in 1948 when the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong celebration to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer. For the past 75 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership, and service-based activities during National FFA Week.

Visit www.inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.