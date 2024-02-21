A new business in Jasper will soon be holding its ribbon cutting and an open house.

This business called “Salience Neuro Rehab” is located at the Southgate Shopping Center at 293 US 231, and is a mobile outpatient therapy service that specializes in assisting individuals with a neurological condition to reach their full potential to prosper in their homes and communities.

Salience Neuro Rehab will be holding its open house on Friday, February 23rd.

They will then be holding their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 27th at 3 PM.

For more information about Salience Neuro Rehab and the services they offer, visit their website salienceneurorehab.com