Norita Ann Nigg, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Norita was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 28, 1947, to Roman and Sigrid (Menzel) Blessinger.

She attended Ireland High School and went on to Tri-State Beauty College and received her Cosmetology license.

She retired after 50 years as a licensed beautician.

She was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Norita enjoyed following Notre Dame football, basketball, and Iowa basketball. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and companion, Don. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed reading her prayer books.

She had a big heart and was a blessing to all who knew her. She had a kind and generous soul and often put others’ needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by two children; Shawn (Sarah) Nigg, Winterset, Iowa, and Tonya (Erik) Mosier, Williams, Indiana, five grandchildren; Brendan Nigg, Elizabeth Nigg, Maureen Nigg, James Nigg, Addison Mosier, three sisters; Sandy Walt, Deborah (David) Zehr, and Michelle (John) Welp, three brothers; Jeff Blessinger, Brian Blessinger, and Patrick Blessinger, and several nieces, nephews, and aunts, and companion Don Vaughn.

She is preceded in death by four brothers; Gregory, Tim, Terry, and David Blessinger.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Debbie Zehr, Heather Sermersheim, Pastor Timothy Holt, Pastor Timothy Kraemer, Doctor Dewitt, Doctor Potter, fifth-floor nursing staff at Memorial Hospital, Heart-to-to Heart Hospice, especially Crypto- the therapy dog, and the Chaplains and Deacons at Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service for Norita Ann Nigg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel and one hour before church services on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

