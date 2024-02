Tickets for the Ireland 2024 St. Patrick’s Celebration Half Pot are now available for purchase.

The Half Pot tickets cost $5 for one ticket and $20 for five tickets. Tickets can be purchased at several Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebrations and at Cindy Lents American Family Insurance, located at 5012 IN-56 in Jasper.

For more information visit stpatsirelandin.com.