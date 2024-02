The Washington Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Emylee Christie.

Emylee was last seen on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, leaving the area of her residence with an individual in a smaller-sized tan or gold vehicle.

Washington Police are asking that anyone with information contact Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060 or Detective Stacy Reese at stacy.reese@washingtonin.us.