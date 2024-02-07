The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon to welcome the new NSA Crane Commanding Officer, Luis G. “Homie” Martinez, to Jasper.

This luncheon will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at the Jasper Parklands, with doors opening at 11 AM, the program beginning at 11:30 AM, and Q&A at noon. Networking will follow the Q&A session.

The cost for the meal is $20 per person and can be made by cash or check at the door.

RSVP is required and the deadline is March 1st. To RSVP contact the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866, or chamber@jasperin.org.