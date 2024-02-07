Vincennes University has announced it will be kicking off its “Total Eclipse of the Heartland” events with a special event called “Experiencing Totality – The Great Total Eclipse of 2024” featuring retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak.

Espenak is known as “Mr. Eclipse” and is one of the top eclipse experts in the country. He will discuss what it is like to experience a total eclipse of the sun and will share eyewitness accounts of totality from great astronomers of the past and recent experiences. Espenak will also highlight maps and weather prospects along the eclipse path.

“Experiencing Totality – The Great Total Eclipse of 2024” with retired NASA astrophysicist and eclipse expert Fred Espenak, will take place at 11 AM and 6:30 PM (ET), on Thursday, February 8th, at the Vincennes University, Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, located at 20 Red Skelton Blvd. in Vincennes.

Both events are open to the public and admission is free.

The 6:30 p.m. event will include musicians from the IU School of Music performing in the lobby, as well as joining the Amplified Music Project and VU’s bandmaster, Susie Jackson, to perform “The Final Countdown” on stage.