Mary Beth Martin, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:01 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at U of L Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mary was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 24, 1949, to Othmar and Estella (Lueken) Knies.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and previously worked at Jasper Engines, Wal-Mart, and Montgomery Ward.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the St. Ann’s Society, and the Red Hat Society.

Mary enjoyed fishing, going on vacations, especially to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her companion, James Harder, Jasper, IN, two sons, William (Tracey) Martin, Jasper, IN, and Jason Martin, Jasper, IN, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Knies and Pat (Betty) Knies, both of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and her nephew, Nathan Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Beth Martin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

