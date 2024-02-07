Judith “Judi” A. Blessinger, age 63, of Owensboro, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at her home in Owensboro.

She was born June 18, 1960, in Huntingburg to James Allan and Donna (Chase) Blessinger. Judi had aided in physical therapy at Wendell Foster. She was independent and enjoyed being on her own. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Blessinger who passed away on March 20, 2008.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Blessinger of Huntingburg; a brother, Scot (Jean) Blessinger of Huntingburg; a sister, Karen (Wayne) Hoover of Lexington, Kentucky; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Judi Blessinger will be private. The burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com