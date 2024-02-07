Nine high schools participated in the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board’s Region 11 Career Development Conference on Friday, February 2nd. All the students involved are part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program and competed in thirteen different categories, either as a class or individually.

The contests were evaluated by local business representatives and community leaders, with winners from the local contests moving on to the State competition.

The JAG program provides young adults with the services needed to secure a high school diploma or equivalent, a quality entry-level job, or post-secondary education that leads to career advancement. It is a state-based, national non-profit organization within the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

In DWD’s Region 11, the program is administered within the WorkOne system and directed by the region’s Workforce Development Board, Southwest Indiana Workforce Board. These schools in Region 11 include Evansville Bosse, Gibson Southern, Jasper, Mount Vernon, Pike Central, Princeton Community, Southridge, Lincoln High School, and Tell City.

The winners from the local area include:

Chapter Brochure: Jasper High School

Chapter Commercial: Jasper High School

Entrepreneurship Plan: Lincoln High School

Project-Based Learning: Southridge High School

Cover Design: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School

Career Presentation: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School

Creative Solutions: Tomas Gilmore, Pike Central High School

Critical Thinking: Hanna Fort, Pike Central High School

Employability Skills: Justin Leeds, Pike Central High School

Financial Literacy: Skydancer Crazymule, Tell City High School

Public Speaking: Savanna Vanderveer, Pike Central High School

Outstanding Senior: Diana Cortez-Sanchez, Jasper High School

These winners will be advancing to the State competition on March 15, 2024, at the Ivy Tech Campus in Indianapolis, Indiana.